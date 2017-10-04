The Doctors Co. in California Names Brown Head of Underwriting

Napa, Calif.-based The Doctors Co. has named Crystal R. Brown senior vice president of underwriting.

Brown leads the company’s underwriting operations nationally, reporting directly to Bill Fleming, chief operating officer.

Brown has more than 25 years of underwriting experience. She held several roles at CNA, including assistant vice president, underwriting director, and senior underwriter. She also previously worked as a healthcare specialist for Continental Insurance Co. in New York prior to the merger with CNA.

The Doctors Co. is a physician-owned medical malpractice insurer with a reported 80,000 members and $4 billion in assets.