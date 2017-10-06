California Department of Insurance Names Yang Deputy Commissioner

California Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones has named Amorette Yang to deputy commissioner of the California Department of Insurance’s community programs and policy initiatives branch.

Yang was chief of the branch. She’s replacing Chris Shultz, who has accepted an appointment as the chief deputy director with the Department of Consumer Affairs.

Yang joined the CDI after serving as capacity building manager for the New York City Department of Youth and Community Development.

She has both public and private sector experience, including a background in public policy, nonprofit capacity building, community organizing, and strategy consulting.

The CDI is the largest consumer protection agency in California.