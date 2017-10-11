Venbrook in California Names Mercer’s Exton Managing Director

Los Angeles, Calif.-based Venbrook has named Lee Exton managing director of employee benefits and total rewards.

Exton will oversee all aspects of benefits and total rewards programs.

Exton has more than 25 years of human resources and benefits consulting expertise in both the public and private sectors. Exton was most recently a principal at Mercer developing employee benefit solutions. Prior to Mercer, he served was vice president at Keenan and Associates, a healthcare practice leader at Segal, and a consultant for Willis Towers Watson.

Venbrook is an independent insurance brokerage and services firm.