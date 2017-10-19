ICW Group in California Names Guy Carpenter’s Novak Chief Operating and Strategic Execution Officer

San Diego, Calif.-based ICW Group Insurance Cos. has named John Novak chief operating and strategic execution officer.

Novak will succeed David Hoppen, who accepted the position of president of VerTerra Insurance Co. (a member company of ICW Group).

Novak has more than 24 years of leadership experience in the insurance and reinsurance industry. Prior to joining ICW Group, he was a managing director of Guy Carpenter. Novak also has expertise in enterprise risk management, compliance, financial reporting and capital markets.

ICW Group is a privately held insurance company domiciled in California.