ICW Group in California Names Guy Carpenter’s Novak Chief Operating and Strategic Execution Officer

October 19, 2017

San Diego, Calif.-based ICW Group Insurance Cos. has named John Novak chief operating and strategic execution officer.

Novak will succeed David Hoppen, who accepted the position of president of VerTerra Insurance Co. (a member company of ICW Group).

Novak has more than 24 years of leadership experience in the insurance and reinsurance industry. Prior to joining ICW Group, he was a managing director of Guy Carpenter. Novak also has expertise in enterprise risk management, compliance, financial reporting and capital markets.

John Novak

ICW Group is a privately held insurance company domiciled in California.

Advertisers

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

More News
More News Features