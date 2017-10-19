Parisotto Named Administrative Director of California Worker’s Comp Division

George Parisotto has been named administrative director of the California Division of Workers’ Compensation.

His appointment was made official by California Gov. Jerry Brown Jr. on Thursday.

Parisotto has filled the post of acting administrative director since February 2016, following the departure of Destie Overpeck for the State Bar of California.

He has served in several positions at DWC since 1998, including acting chief counsel and industrial relations counsel. He was a workers’ comp claims examiner at the U.S. Department of Labor, Energy Employees Occupational Illness Compensation Program from 2004 to 2007 and an associate at the Thierman Law Firm from 1990 to 1998.