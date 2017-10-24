Searing Heat Brings Fire Warnings to Southern California

The risk of wildfires will spike as triple-digit temperatures blanket parts of Southern California early this week.
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says red flag warnings are in effect through Wednesday from Santa Barbara to San Diego as high winds and low humidity move through.
Cal Fire says extra firefighters are on duty with Santa Ana winds expected to top 50 mph.
The National Weather Service says temperatures in excess of 100 degrees could break records for late October in some areas.
The weather service has issued an excessive heat warning and says people should limit strenuous outdoor activity.
Temperatures aren’t supposed to cool significantly until Thursday.
