Oregon Woman in $1.8M Suit: Was Misled into Mastectomy, Hysterectomy

October 26, 2017

A 36-year-old Oregon woman has filed a $1.8 million lawsuit against medical professionals who she says mistakenly suggested she undergo a double mastectomy and a hysterectomy.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Monday that Elisha Cooke-Moore’s lawsuit says she underwent the life-altering surgeries after her gynecologist, Dr. William Fitts, determined that genetic blood tests indicated she had a 50 percent chance of getting breast cancer and up to an 80 percent chance of getting uterine cancer.

The lawsuit states that after the surgeries, her test results indicated no such risk of getting cancer.

Cooke-Moore’s attorney, Christopher Cauble, said he and his client are stumped as to how the mistake even happened.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Advertisers

Latest Comments

  • October 26, 2017 at 4:42 pm
    Agent says:
    Another woman said Johnson & Johnson made Baby Powder that gave her uterine cancer, but it was dismissed as a frivolous lawsuit.
  • October 26, 2017 at 3:07 pm
    Sally Anne Fannymaker says:
    This is a so-called "never event" and she will get paid.
  • October 26, 2017 at 2:12 pm
    glassflower says:
    My heart goes out to Elisha Cooke-Moore. I do not know how many doctors she may have visited prior to having such life altering surgery, but the end result of having such surg... read more
See all comments

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

More News
More News Features