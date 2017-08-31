Alliant Americas Adds Bray as VP in Houston

August 31, 2017

Alliant has added Billy Bray as vice president within the company’s Alliant Americas division. He is based in Houston.

Bray joins Alliant with a proven track record of developing targeted solutions that help clients from a broad range of industries reduce costs and mitigate the ever-changing landscape of risk in the modern business climate.

Prior to joining Alliant, Bray was vice president with a national insurance and financial services firm. In this role, he worked with clients to develop strategies focused on risk transfer, self-insurance, coinsurance, cost reduction, and overall risk mitigation.

Source: Alliant Insurance Services

