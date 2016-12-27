Beecher Carlson Promotes Lynch to President, Global Energy Practice in Atlanta

Beecher Carlson Insurance Services, LLC, a specialized large account insurance broker, has promoted Erin Lynch to president of its Global Energy Practice. Lynch will lead the production and service teams that specialize in risk financing for power generation clients.

Beecher Carlson has also promoted energy team members Geraldine Kerrigan and Andrea Ash. Kerrigan is now executive managing director for client and brokerage services. Kerrigan will lead a team comprised of the practice’s brokers and account executives.

Ash will serve as managing director/chief operating officer for the Global Energy Practice. Ash is responsible for overseeing the department’s operations, revenue, and process improvement initiatives.

Lynch’s top priority in her new role is to ensure a smooth transition.

Beecher Carlson Insurance Services, LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brown & Brown, Inc., which, through its subsidiaries, offers a range of insurance and reinsurance products and services as well as risk management, third-party administration, and managed health care programs.