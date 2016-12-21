Alliant Hires Bothwell in Massachusetts to Expand Its Energy and Marine Group

Newport Beach, Calif., headquartered insurance broker Alliant has hired Robert J. Bothwell as executive vice president based in Boston, Mass.

In this role, Bothwell will provide targeted risk management and insurance solutions to a global client base, expanding the reach of the company’s growing Energy and Marine Group.

The addition of Bothwell and his team is a boon to Alliant’s Energy and Marine Group, expanding its offerings in the power and utility sector and bolstering its operations in the Northeast region. Bothwell will focus on developing highly customized solutions for a broad range of exposures, including prototypical equipment, replacement power, political risks, trade disruptions, and many others.

The Energy and Marine Group of Alliant provides risk management and insurance solutions across all sectors of the energy and marine industries. The team is comprised of technical experts working collaboratively to guard against the volatile and changing risks facing companies across the farthest reaches of the globe. Key areas of specialization include energy and power, renewable energy, power and utility, construction, transportation, pollution, marine, ports, political risk and trade credits.

Prior to joining Alliant, Bothwell headed the Global Energy Practice of an international insurance and risk management brokerage firm. As president, Bothwell led a multidisciplinary team of specialists that worked with independent power producers, utilities, and oil and gas companies to develop comprehensive insurance and risk management programs. Bothwell also has experience on the carrier side of the business as an underwriter and has worked with some of the world’s largest independent power producers.

“Rob and his team are highly regarded for their sheer breadth of services and expertise, acting as an extension of clients’ risk, finance, operations, and asset management departments,” said Tom Corbett, Chairman and CEO of Alliant. “With a longstanding track record of success and a strong emphasis on collaboration, the team provides risk management consultation that is technical, creative, and powered by service.”

Source: Alliant