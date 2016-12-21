Lawmakers OK Uber, Lyft to Operate in New Jersey

New Jersey lawmakers have given their OK to ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft.

Lawmakers on Monday approved a measure to make the services legal.

If approved by Republican Gov. Chris Christie, the measure would allow the state attorney general to decide whether the criminal background checks used by the companies now are sufficient or whether a different kind of check are needed.

The law also includes requirements for insurance.

More than 30 states now have laws allowing for the ride-hailing companies.

Lawmakers also approved eliminating the seven percent sales tax paid by limousine owners. Republican sponsor Sen. Anthony Bucco said the measure was to level the playing field between limos and the ride-hailing services.

That measure also needs approval from Christie.

Copyright 2016 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.