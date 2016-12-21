New Hampshire Town Seeks Municipal Water from City after Coakley Rejection

Officials and residents in the New Hampshire town of Greenland are urging Portsmouth’s City Council to support running municipal water to homeowners whose wells are vulnerable to contamination from a Superfund cleanup site.

The Coakley Landfill Group, which includes the city, recently rejected the town’s request. The city’s environmental planner had said that no contaminants have been detected in private wells above the Environmental Protection Agency’s advisory level.

The Portsmouth Herald reports town residents, including the Board of Selectmen, implored councilors Monday to provide safe water to homes near the Coakley landfill in Greenland and North Hampton.

State Rep. Mindi Messmer says people in Rye, Greenland and North Hampton are already drinking water from their residential wells that are polluted with PFCs at levels above other state’s levels.

Information from: Portsmouth Herald

Copyright 2016 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.