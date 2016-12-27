Authorities Say Ex-Insurance Agent in New Jersey Stole Clients’ Identities

State authorities say a former insurance agent assumed the identities of former clients to fraudulently apply for new life insurance policies in their names.

Marta Cristina Cunha is charged with insurance fraud, identity theft and theft by deception.

Authorities say the 36-year-old Union Township resident earned more than $6,000 in illegal commissions through the scheme that began when she got a new job in April 2015.

Prosecutors say Cunha contacted her old firm and impersonated or pretended to be several people who held policies with that company.

She allegedly had the company change the customers’ contact information, cancel their policies or change their billing methods. Cunha then allegedly applied for about seven policies with her new company in the names of those customers.

It wasn’t known Saturday if Cunha has retained an attorney.

