Woodruff-Sawyer & Co. Adds New Partners to East Region

Woodruff-Sawyer & Co., a San Francisco, Calif., based independent insurance broker, has named ten new partners to the firm.
The new partners represent various product lines, such as property & casualty, management liability and employee benefits, and are located at the firm’s San Francisco, Southern California, Northwest and New England offices.
The new East region partners are:
- Sean Coady, senior vice president and New England corporate and executive protection practice leader
- Matthew Field, senior vice president and New England practice leader
- Dan McMullen, senior vice president and New England property/casualty practice leader
Woodruff-Sawyer has offices throughout California, and in Oregon, Washington, Colorado, Hawaii and New England.
Source: Woodruff-Sawyer & Co.