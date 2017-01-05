Woodruff-Sawyer & Co. Adds New Partners to East Region

January 5, 2017

Woodruff-Sawyer & Co., a San Francisco, Calif., based independent insurance broker, has named ten new partners to the firm.

The new partners represent various product lines, such as property & casualty, management liability and employee benefits, and are located at the firm’s San Francisco, Southern California, Northwest and New England offices.

The new East region partners are:

  • Sean Coady, senior vice president and New England corporate and executive protection practice leader
  • Matthew Field, senior vice president and New England practice leader
  • Dan McMullen, senior vice president and New England property/casualty practice leader

Woodruff-Sawyer has offices throughout California, and in Oregon, Washington, Colorado, Hawaii and New England.

