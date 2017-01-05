Woodruff-Sawyer & Co. Adds New Partners to East Region

Woodruff-Sawyer & Co., a San Francisco, Calif., based independent insurance broker, has named ten new partners to the firm.

The new partners represent various product lines, such as property & casualty, management liability and employee benefits, and are located at the firm’s San Francisco, Southern California, Northwest and New England offices.

The new East region partners are:

Sean Coady, senior vice president and New England corporate and executive protection practice leader

Matthew Field, senior vice president and New England practice leader

Dan McMullen, senior vice president and New England property/casualty practice leader

Woodruff-Sawyer has offices throughout California, and in Oregon, Washington, Colorado, Hawaii and New England.

Source: Woodruff-Sawyer & Co.