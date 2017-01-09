JLT Specialty USA Appoints Turner as Vice President in New York

JLT Specialty USA has appointed David Turner as vice president in its Financial Institutions Practice in New York.

The firm is a U.S. subsidiary of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc. (JLT), a specialty-focused provider of insurance, reinsurance and employee benefits related advice, brokerage and associated services.

Turner joins JLT as part of its growth strategy and continued expansion plans in the U.S. around key industry and product specialties. In JLT’s Financial Institutions Practice, Turner will focus on the business development of investment managers and private equity firms.

He comes to JLT from Marsh & McLennan, where he served as vice president, responsible for initiating and cultivating new client relationships with senior executives in the financial institution industry.

Source: JLT