Hub International Acquires Assets of Pennsylvania Based Hubbard-Bert

Global insurance brokereage Hub International Limited (Hub), headquartered in Chicago, Ill., has acquired the assets of Hubbard-Bert Inc. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Based in Erie, Penn., Hubbard-Bert specializes in employee benefits. Hubbard-Bert’s leadership team of David Ciacchini, Joe Kelly and Mark Salvia will join Hub’s wholly-owned affiliate, The HDH Group Inc. (Hub HDH), and report to Tony Kocis, president of Hub HDH, following the acquisition.

Additionally, Hubbard-Bert’s BAI and Wealth Management and Pension Services lines of business were included as part of the acquisition. BAI offers full-service third-party administrator services, specializing in COBRA administration, spending accounts, dental, vision and ACA reporting. Wealth Management and Pension Services offers retirement and financial planning services.

“The well-rounded approach Hubbard-Bert provides makes them an invaluable partner to their clients,” said Kocis in a press release issued by Hub International Limited. “Hubbard-Bert joins Hub HDH and strengthens our presence in Western Pennsylvania and furthers our goal to be the premier employee benefits brokerage in the region.”

Going forward, Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise.

Source: Hub International Limited