Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Maryland’s Construction Risk Solutions

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., an international insurance brokerage and risk management services firm headquartered in Itasca, Ill., has announced the acquisition of Construction Risk Solutions LLC (CRS) in Hunt Valley, Md. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Established in 2006, CRS is a retail insurance broker providing property/casualty, risk management insurance and surety services exclusively for the construction industry. It specializes in coverages for trade, general and civil contractors; home builders and developers; construction suppliers; and real estate firms throughout the U.S.

John Wagner and his associates will continue to operate from their current location under the direction of Douglas Brown, head of Gallagher’s Northeast retail property/casualty brokerage operations.

“CRS has developed an outstanding reputation for its depth of industry expertise, strong market relationships and dedicated team approach to quality client service,” said J. Patrick Gallagher Jr., chairman, president and CEO of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., in a company press release. “Their team-based culture and construction industry specialization will be a terrific complement to our Northeast region.”

Source: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.