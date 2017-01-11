Ames & Gough Appoints Lynch as Senior Broker in Virginia Office

Ames & Gough, an insurance broker and risk management consultant specializing in serving design professionals, law firms, associations and nonprofits and other professional service organizations, has appointed Brian C. Lynch as a senior broker. He is based in the firm’s McLean, Va., office.

Lynch, who has more than seven years of insurance industry experience, will be part of the Ames & Gough client service team in his new role. He will be responsible for providing insurance placement, renewal planning, carrier negotiations and related client support services.

“Brian joins us at a time when Ames & Gough is continuing to see steady growth in all areas of our business,” said Dan Knise, president and CEO at Ames & Gough, in a company press release. “His experience in insurance placement and client service is a good fit with our brokerage operation as we continue to build on our client-focused capabilities and resources.”

Before joining Ames & Gough, Lynch was a vice president with Boston Insurance Brokerage Inc. While there, he worked with a variety of property and casualty insurance companies on behalf of the firm’s clients.

He began his insurance career in 2009 as a managing producer in the property and casualty division at Paul Peters Insurance Agency Inc. in Falmouth, Mass.

Established in 1992, Ames & Gough has offices in Boston, Mass., Philadelphia, Penn. and Washington D.C. Clients throughout the U.S. are served by a team of more than 40 professionals and staff located in the three offices.

Source: Ames & Gough