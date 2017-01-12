Feds Seek $11K Fine for Fire that Closed Pennsylvania Bridge

The federal Occupational Health and Safety Administration wants to fine a contractor $11,224 for a construction fire that wholly or partially shut down a major Pittsburgh bridge for 24 days.

Contractor Joseph B. Fay Co. didn’t immediately comment Wednesday. The company has 15 days to appeal.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has already said it wants Fay to forfeit more than $3 million of the $80 million the company is owed for the Liberty Bridge reconstruction project.

PennDOT and OSHA both say hot residue from a blowtorch ignited plastic piping and a construction tarp on Sept. 2. The fire’s heat bent a 30-foot steel support beam that needed to be repaired before the reconstruction could continue.

Fay has said it largely made up for construction delays and is hoping to reduce the PennDOT penalty.

