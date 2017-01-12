Pennsylvania’s Erie Insurance Group Announces Senior Leadership Changes

Erie Insurance Group, an Erie, Penn., based insurer, has announced operational and senior leadership changes in order to further position the company for continued growth.

The new appointments are effective January 19.

Claims & Customer Service

Under the executive leadership of Lorianne Feltz, Claims and Customer Service represent Erie’s front-line touchpoint with customers. The changes in these areas are expected to further align the organization and create efficiency and the opportunity for sharing knowledge between complementary disciplines.

Corporate and Field Claims, currently separate divisions, will be combined under the leadership of Senior Vice President Chris Zimmer. Zimmer joined Erie in 1991 as a district sales manager. He has experience within sales and claims operations, including serving as branch manager in Charlotte, N.C., regional vice president of the Southeastern region and his current role as senior vice president of Field Claims Operations.

Pat Burns, currently senior vice president of Corporate Claims, will take on the role of senior vice president of Customer Service. In this role, he will work to bring together all customer contact operations.

Burns began his insurance career in 1986 and held various claims positions in the industry before joining Erie in 1999. He started his career with Erie as claims manager for Indiana and was named regional claims officer of the West region in 2011. He most recently served as senior vice president of Corporate Claims, a position he took on in May 2014. Burns also served as interim executive vice president during the summer of 2016.

Dave Russo, currently vice president of Processing Operations and Customer Service, will be promoted to senior vice president of the newly formed Service Operations & Support Division. This area aligns quality and systems administration across Claims and Customer Service.

Russo has experience in underwriting and customer service roles at Erie. He joined the company in 1988 as a commercial rater. He then moved to the Office of the President. In 2001, Russo returned to underwriting in Erie’s former Reinsurance Division. He was promoted to assistant vice president in 2003 and led the company’s Commercial Processing Operations. In 2010, the company consolidated processing operations under Russo’s leadership in the Customer Service Division.

Sales & Products

The changes in Sales and Products, under the leadership of Executive Vice President Doug Smith, are aimed at reinforcing and leveraging profitable growth.

Louis Colaizzo, currently senior vice president of Sales & Agency, will lead Erie’s life insurance operations as senior vice president of Erie Family Life. In this position, Colaizzo brings his knowledge of the agency force and sales capability – including his own time as an agent – to Erie’s Life business.

From 1985 until 1994, Colaizzo managed the A.L. Colaizzo Agency in Canonsburg, Penn. He joined Erie in 1994 as branch manager of Erie’s Pittsburgh Branch. He held numerous leadership roles in the organization during his tenure, including regional vice president and director of Agency Operations, before taking on his current role.

Commercial and Personal Lines Underwriting will be combined under the leadership of Senior Vice President Marc Cipriani. Cipriani brings more than 30 years of experience with Erie to his new role. He currently serves as senior vice president of Commercial Lines, overseeing all activities related to commercial insurance strategy and operations.

During his career at the company, Cipriani has held various supervisory and managerial roles in Commercial Underwriting. In 2010, he moved into field sales operations as branch manager of the Erie, Penn., branch office. He was promoted to his current position in 2012.

Mike Plazony, currently senior vice president of Erie Family Life, will oversee a new division focused on personal lines product development. An experienced P&L leader with more than 30 years of multi-line insurance practice, Plazony joined Erie in 2009 as vice president of Erie Family Life. He was promoted to his current position in 2010.

Ann Zaprazny, senior vice president and regional officer, will oversee the new Commercial Lines Product Division. Zaprazny has 30 years of experience in the property/casualty industry, which includes 22 years with Chubb Group where she held various positions in marketing, branch administration, IT and loss control. Prior to her work with Erie, she served as senior vice president of commercial lines for Donegal Insurance. Zaprazny joined Erie Insurance in 2010.

Mike Fletcher, Erie’s West Virginia branch manager, will be promoted to senior vice president of the Agency Division. The division will include field operations, agency administration and sales and promotion. Fletcher brings 29 years of insurance experience to his new role, including positions in underwriting, marketing and field operations. A former Erie agent, he has led growth in the West Virginia branch since joining the company in 2003.

Source: Erie Insurance Group