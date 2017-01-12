Distinguished Programs to Underwrite Zurich’s New York Brick & Brownstone Program

National real estate insurance program manager Distinguished Programs has partnered with Zurich to underwrite the carrier’s New York Brick & Brownstone program.

The NY Brick & Brownstone program is designed for owner- or tenant-occupied properties primarily located in the neighborhoods of Brooklyn, as well as in Manhattan and Queens.

Developed in 2007, the program focuses on smaller New York habitational properties. Previously available customizations to the NY Brick & Brownstone program have been overhauled to offer standardized coverage which should be attractive to building owners in NYC that have a diverse portfolio of properties with specific insurance requirements. NY Brick & Brownstone insures more than 11,000 neighborhood building owners, representing 40,000 apartments, condos, and co-ops overall.

The NY Brick & Brownstone Program is designed for small urban buildings offering property and general liability coverages along with other additional coverage features.

Distinguished Programs specializes in insurance programs for brokers and agents with specific expertise in real estate, community associations, cultural institutions, and hospitality & restaurants.

Property and liability products are distributed through a national network of agents and brokers.