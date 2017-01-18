High Levels of Lead Discovered at Western New York School District

Testing at 13 buildings belonging to a western New York school district returned results that confirmed the presence of elevated levels of lead in water at some schools.

The Democrat & Chronicle reports nearly 14 percent of all faucets tested by the West Irondequoit School District in October were identified as having levels of lead above the federal safety threshold.

The federal Environmental Protection Agency caps the presence of lead in drinking water at 15 parts per billion.

Of the 622 samples collected, water from 87 outlets was found to contain traces of lead above that threshold. Some were found to be more than five times the EPA’s recommendations.

West Irondequoit officials say all affected faucets in the Monroe County district will be retested, replaced or shut off.

Information from: Rochester Democrat and Chronicle

