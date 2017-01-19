Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty Promotes Two New York Executives

Allianz Group’s specialist corporate insurer, Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS), has named Henning Haagen northeast zone executive for North America in addition to his current role as global head of aviation, effective immediately.

Haagen will take over responsibility for the Northeast from Vinko Markovina, who was recently appointed global head of MidCorp and regional head of corporate underwriting.

Both executives are based in New York and report to Bill Scaldaferri, AGCS North America president & CEO.

As northeast zone executive, Haagen will lead and execute local business strategies, plans and change initiatives, including organizational transformation with a key focus on people and products, communication, distribution, markets and customers across all lines of business.

Since joining Allianz in 2008, he has held a range of global leadership positions within the organization both in Munich, Germany, and London, England, before being named global head of aviation in 2015. He then relocated to New York, where he led AGCS’s global aviation underwriting strategy.

Prior to this position, Haagen’s other leadership roles included global head of aviation, EMEA, Asia Pacific, global head of reinsurance and head of aviation reinsurance underwriting.

Before joining Allianz, Haagen worked as a senior underwriter for both GE Insurance Solutions and Augsburg Re/Brit Insurance. He began his insurance career at Gerling Insurance and Reinsurance AG.

As global head of MidCorp and regional head of corporate underwriting, Markovina will be responsible for AGCS’s global MidCorp portfolio comprised of Package and Small Business, Middle Market Programs, Farm and Ranch and Highly Protected Risk (HPR) Property business. In his corporate underwriting role, Markovina will be responsible for North American underwriting lines that include corporate property, liability, financial lines and engineering.

Markovina has held a number of leadership roles during his 14 years within the Allianz Group. Prior to his appointment as northeast zone executive in August 2015, he was the global practice leader of International Insurance Solutions.

Other previous positions include head of operations in the Americas, country manager for Canada, head of North America Allianz Risk Consultants and general manager in the Americas. He began his insurance career with GE Industrial Risk Insurers (IRI).

Source: Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty