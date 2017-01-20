Recently Installed Smoke Detectors Credited for Saving 4 Lives in Vermont

Vermont State Police are crediting two fire safety officials with saving the lives of three children and an adult who safely escaped a fire in a Brighton home days after the officials required that smoke detectors be installed in the building.

The Caledonian Record reports the fire broke-out early Sunday and destroyed the home.

Children aged 1, 5, and 6 and an adult all escaped unharmed.

Vermont State Police Sgt. Larry Smith says a report by Brighton Assistant Fire Chief Walt Driscoll required the installation after hearing the home didn’t have them and that electrical problems were being reported. A follow-up inspection by Division of Fire Safety investigator Tim Angell ensured the installation took place.

The home was destroyed. The fire was blamed on electrical problems.

Information from: The Caledonian-Record

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.