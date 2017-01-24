Man Charged with Setting New York Apartment Building on Fire

Authorities say they’ve charged a 63-year-old man with setting a fire in an apartment building in Buffalo, leaving 18 people homeless.

Fire officials say the fire was set around 5 a.m. Saturday in a multi-unit building on Bailey Avenue. All the residents escaped unharmed but officials say all their belongings were lost in the blaze.

Buffalo police say they were able to make an arrest with the help of state troopers and the federal Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms. Officials haven’t released the suspect’s name but say he has been charged with arson, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.

Part of the building had to be torn down immediately as a safety precaution.

