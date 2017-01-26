Worker Dies in Accident at Massachusetts Supermarket Distribution Center

Police and federal safety officials are investigating a fatal workplace accident in Freetown, Mass. It happened early Tuesday afternoon at a distribution center for Stop & Shop supermarkets.

Police say a man later identified as 51-year-old Alphonse Ferent of Stoughton fell between a loading dock and a tractor trailer that was pulling away from the dock. A forklift that was unloading material from the truck then fell on top of the victim.

The man was brought to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Bristol District Attorney’s office says no foul play is suspected and the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating along with police.

