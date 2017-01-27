Big Weekend Lake-Effect Storms Predicted for New York Snow Belt

Forecasters at the National Weather Service are predicting lake-effect storms this weekend for areas east of the Great Lakes, with two feet of snow or more possible in some areas.

The hardest-hit regions in upstate New York will be the Tug Hill Plateau east of Lake Ontario and southwestern counties along Lake Erie.

Lake-effect snow watches have been issued starting Thursday for Oswego, Lewis and Jefferson counties in the Tug Hill region, and for the western Southern Tier, including Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and southern Erie counties.

Winds from 15 to 25 miles per hour with stronger gusts will produce blowing and drifting snow at times.

The weekend storms come on the weekend marking the 40th anniversary of the Blizzard of ’77, which killed 29 people in the Buffalo area.

