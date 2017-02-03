Jimcor Agencies Hires Barber to New England Office

Jimcor Agencies, an independent MGA/insurance wholesaler with nine offices on the East Coast, has hired R. James Barber, II, CPCU, ARM, as a brokerage commercial lines underwriter in its New England office, located in Holliston, Mass.

Barber is experienced in most commercial lines business. He started his insurance career in 1991 as a workers’ compensation underwriter for ManagedComp.

He later worked for Lumber Insurance Companies as a commercial lines underwriter and Coverys as a medical malpractice underwriter. More recently, he worked at DeCotis Specialty Insurance.

Source: Jimcor Agencies