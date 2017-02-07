Massive Fire Destroys Building, Cars at New York Dealership

Authorities say a massive industrial fire has destroyed several vehicles and a building at a car dealership near Syracuse, N.Y.

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office says 911 dispatchers fielded several calls around 9:10 p.m. Thursday reporting heavy fire and smoke coming from the back side of the building at the Hot Rides Auto Sales & Service dealership in the town of Salina.

Crews from several fire departments were called in to battle the blaze. Mattydale Fire Chief Timothy Zacholl says strong winds and icy conditions slowed efforts to put out the fire.

Firefighters put the fire out around midnight. No one was injured.

Officials on Friday said the building is considered a complete loss.

Police say the owner stated he recently had furnace work done, but the cause of the fire is unknown.

Information from: The Post-Standard

