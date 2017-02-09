Maryland Insurance Commissioner Appoints Associate Commissioner for Hearings

Maryland Insurance Commissioner Al Redmer, Jr. has appointed Victoria August as Associate Commissioner for Hearings, in which she will have management responsibility for all quasi-judicial hearings, including appeals of consumer complaint determinations and other decisions by the agency’s units.

The Maryland Insurance Administration is an independent state agency responsible for regulating Maryland’s $28.5 billion insurance industry. August has served as the Associate Commissioner – Compliance and Enforcement since August 2014. In this capacity, she was the senior staff authority on market conduct compliance issues involving domestic and foreign insurance companies and other regulated entities, including producers.

Prior to joining the Insurance Administration, August worked in multiple law firms, where her practice focused on insurance defense and civil litigation. She brings more than 15 years’ experience in the insurance industry to her role, previously serving as in-house counsel for State Farm Insurance Company and managing a claims department at Nationwide Insurance Company while attending law school at night.

Source: The Maryland Insurance Administration