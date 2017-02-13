Governor Christie Approves Uber and Lyft to Operate in New Jersey

It’s now legal for ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft to operate in New Jersey.

Republican Gov. Chris Christie on Friday signed off on a measure approved by lawmakers in December to regulate the services and make them legal.

The measure allows the state attorney general to decide whether the criminal background checks used by the companies now are sufficient or whether a different kind of check is needed.

The law also includes requirements for insurance.

Christie says the legislation makes it easier for the innovative business model to operate in the state.

More than 30 states now have laws allowing for the ride-hailing companies.

Christie also approved eliminating the seven percent sales tax paid by limousine owners.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.