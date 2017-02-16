Pennsylvania’s Capital BlueCross Names Hubley a Vice President

Capital BlueCross, a health solutions and insurance company headquartered in Harrisburg, Penn., has announced Susan Hubley as the company’s new vice president of corporate social responsibility. Hubley was most recently the director of community affairs at Highmark Blue Shield in Camp Hill, Penn.

Hubley brings nearly 30 years of community relations experience to Capital BlueCross. She will lead a team focused on strengthening outreach initiatives and the corporate giving process. This includes community partnerships and events, as well as expanding growth and relationships.

Hubley will lead the company’s volunteer strategy, driving the Capital BlueCross mission of engaging employees and supporting communities.

Additionally, Hubley will work to raise awareness and grow the company’s participation in the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) through education and community outreach in the Capital BlueCross service area.

As a partner in the community’s health for nearly 80 years, Capital BlueCross offers health insurance products, services and technology solutions for consumers and promotes health and wellness for customers. The company delivers solutions through a family of diversified businesses in an effort to create a healthier future and lower health care costs. Among these solutions are patient-focused care models, leading-edge data analytics and digital health technologies.

Additionally, Capital BlueCross is growing a network of Capital Blue stores that provide in-person service to help people reach their health goals. Capital BlueCross is an independent licensee of the BlueCross BlueShield Association.

Source: Capital BlueCross