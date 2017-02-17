The Concord Group Insurance Companies in New Hampshire Hires McCabe

The Concord Group Insurance Companies, a Concord, N.H.-based insurance carrier, has announced that Daniel L. McCabe has joined the senior leadership team as a vice president.

“Dan will play an important role on our management team as we transition through the pending affiliation with Auto-Owners Insurance, and continue our focus on expansion into Massachusetts and deeper development of our products and agency relationships throughout Northern New England and Massachusetts,” said Linda Day, chairman, president and CEO of the Concord Group, in a company press release.

In his new role, McCabe brings experience from his more than twenty-year career in the insurance industry, with officer and management level positions in underwriting, product development and marketing at Lexington Insurance, Chubb, The Hanover and Travelers. Most recently, McCabe was the vice president of business development at MAPFRE Insurance (formerly Commerce Insurance).

McCabe is a native of the New Hampshire Lakes region and graduated from Holy Cross College in Worcester, Mass., with his Bachelor of Arts degree before entering into the insurance industry.

Concord General Mutual, an A- (Excellent) A.M. Best rated carrier, began in 1928 and operates in the New England area, including Vermont, Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

Source: The Concord Group Insurance Companies