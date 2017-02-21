Markel Corporation Names Dillon Underwriting Assurance Director in Virginia

Markel Corporation, a financial holding company headquartered in Richmond, Va., has named Ashley Dillon underwriting assurance director on the product line leadership team.

Dillon is located in Markel’s headquarters in Richmond, Va., and reports to Chief Underwriting Officer Robin Russo.

In her new role, she will focus on enhancing, streamlining and monitoring the underwriting practices in the U.S., Bermuda, and, on a collaborative basis, Markel’s London-based insurance operations. She will help identify best practices and improve underwriting, pricing and peer review processes.

She has more than 13 years of experience and has been a member of Markel’s internal audit team since 2007.

Source: Markel Corporation