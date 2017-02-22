All Risks Acquires American Management Advisors in Pennsylvania

All Risks Ltd., an independent wholesaler based in Hunt Valley, Md., has announced the acquisition of American Management Advisors Inc. (AMA) located in Pennsylvania. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Following the acquisition, Janet Smith-Hogeland, President of American Management Advisors Inc., and the entire AMA staff will join ALIVE RISK, a division of All Risks Ltd. This division specializes in competitive property and casualty, as well as accident and health insurance products for festivals, film productions, media, music, touring, sports, recreation and events of all sizes.

With almost forty years in the industry, Hogeland has built a book of accident and health business based on disciplined underwriting and strong broker relationships. She opened the employee benefit department at AMA in 1986 and became the sole principal in 2011.

Founded in 1972, AMA is a multi-state managing general agent and managing general underwriter for group accident insurance products, including K-12 student accident, special risk, intercollegiate sports, catastrophic accident as well as college accident and sickness. In addition to underwriting, AMA provides marketing, policy administration and accounting services to its brokers.

All Risks Ltd. offers comprehensive insurance solutions with a full service platform of brokerage, contract binding, exclusive national programs and specialty personal lines products for retail insurance agents and brokers nationwide. The 52-year-old firm employs 850 staff members in offices located in Maryland, Arizona, California, Colorado, D.C., Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

Source: All Risks Ltd.