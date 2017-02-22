Student Allowed Back at New Hampshire Prep School after Sex Case

A judge has allowed a student to return to a New Hampshire prep school, months after his mother alleged the school wrongfully expelled him after he had sex with another student.

Both sides reached an agreement signed by a federal judge Friday to reinstate the boy full time at Phillips Exeter Academy.

The boy had sex with a female student in January 2016. Both were 15. She reported the encounter to the campus health center. Exeter decided he had violated their sexual misconduct policy. A lawsuit filed by his mother alleged Exeter first said the boy would be placed on leave, but could return after seeking therapy. Instead, he was withdrawn.

A jury found Exeter liable for breach of contract.

A judge temporarily reinstated the boy in December. The agreement said he’s been attending Exeter “with no adverse effects.”

Related:

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.