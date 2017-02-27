Maine-Headquartered Clark Insurance Promotes Two and Hires One

Clark Insurance, a Portland, Maine-headquartered independent insurance agency, has promoted two employees and hired one.

Tricia Spencer has been promoted to business insurance department coordinator. Spencer initially joined the agency in 2012. In her new role, she will be responsible for work flow of the agency’s Maine operations.

Sandy Trottier has also been promoted to coordinator of administrative support and facilities. In this role, Trottier will be responsible for managing the communications staff, facilities and administrative services.

Additionally, Kelly Michaud has joined the agency as an account manager in the business insurance department. She is a native of Bridgewater, Mass., and a resident of Falmouth, Maine. Michaud has been in the insurance business since 1994.

Clark Insurance, established in 1931, is 100 percent employee owned and provides business, employee benefits and personal insurance as well as surety bonds from offices in Portland, Maine, Manchester, N.H., and Lowell, Mass.

Source: Clark Insurance