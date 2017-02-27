Police Say Worker Dies After Falling from Roof of Massachusetts Home

Police say a man working on a house under construction in Duxbury, Mass., has died in a fall from the roof.

The Patriot Ledger reports that police and firefighters were called to the construction site at around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday following reports of the fall.

Fire Chief Kevin Nord says the victim, estimated to be in his 50s, was unconscious but breathing when first responders arrived. He was taken to South Shore Hospital, where he later was pronounced dead. His name was not made public.

Police Lt. Lewis Chubb declined to release any additional information about the fall.

The death remains under investigation by local and state police as well as Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigators.

Information from: The (Quincy, Mass.) Patriot Ledger

