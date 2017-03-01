New Jersey-Based York Risk Services Group Hires Galiano

York Risk Services Group (York), a Parsippany, N.J.-based national provider of claims management, managed care, specialized loss adjusting, alternative risk programs, pool administration and other insurance services, has hired Jason Galiano as vice president of sales for York’s Public Entity division.

York Public has been a public entity partner for more than 50 years, partnering with more than 5,800 public entities and public employers, including states, cities, schools, counties, utilities and parks.

In his new role, Galiano will be responsible for strengthening and broadening existing customer relationships and for driving growth through the development of new business. His focus will be on the Eastern half of the U.S., with a particular focus in the Northeast.

He brings more than 20 years of experience in managed care and partnering with public agencies to this role, according to Jon Lord, managing vice president of sales for Public Entity, in a press release. Prior to joining York, Galiano was group vice president of sales for Concentra.

Going forward, York Public Entity plans to continue expanding its presence in the Northeast and enhancing the solutions it brings to its clients, the press release stated.

Source: York Risk Services Group