Freeborn & Peters Combines with NYC Firm to Establish First New York Office

Freeborn & Peters LLP has combined with the New York City firm Hargraves, McConnell & Costigan P.C., effective March 1.

The development, which establishes Freeborn’s first office in New York, represents a further geographic expansion for the Chicago-headquartered Freeborn, which last year combined with the Richmond, Va.-based Brenner, Evans & Millman P.C. The combination will allow Freeborn to have four offices in Chicago, Ill., Springfield, Ill., Richmond, Va., and New York.

“A common client of the two firms urged the combination,” said Joseph T. McCullough IV, leader of the Insurance/Reinsurance Practice Group and member of the Freeborn Executive Committee. “With the firm’s growing emphasis on international arbitration and litigation for other industries, New York is an ideal location in which to offer our sophisticated litigation capabilities. A presence in New York enables us to better serve our international, as well as domestic, clients.”

The combination with Hargraves, McConnell & Costigan P.C. advances Freeborn’s strategy of geographically expanding its strongest practice areas when faced with demonstrable client demand. This objective is fulfilled through Hargraves’ reputation in the insurance and reinsurance industries in litigating and arbitrating disputes arising out of both domestic and international contracts. The combination also serves Hargraves by extending the scope, reach and depth of its practice.

Going forward, Freeborn plans to expand the New York office’s practice areas to include real estate, where the firm will draw on its existing national footprint to serve investors and developers in the multistate region in and around New York, and corporate law, where Freeborn will leverage its experience with buyers and sellers of varying sizes to service clients with merger and acquisition needs in this region.

