Starkweather & Shepley Acquires Massachusetts’ McGrath Insurance Group

Starkweather & Shepley Insurance Brokerage Inc. (S&S), an East Providence, R.I.-headquartered independent insurance agency, has acquired the independent insurance agency McGrath Insurance Group, operating in Sturbridge and Spencer, Mass.

“The goals for McGrath’s acquisition with Starkweather & Shepley are to leverage the resources S&S has in such a way as to further improve service and insurance design for each insured as well to further expand our collective footprint in Central and Western Massachusetts,” said Richard McGrath in a press release issued by S&S announcing the acquisition.

McGrath merging with S&S further expands the agency’s commitment to Massachusetts and Sturbridge, where S&S already has a local office. The McGrath team believes that by aligning with S&S, it will be able further develop its areas of specialization, according to the release. Going forward, the firm will operate as the McGrath Insurance Agency, a division of Starkweather & Shepley.

Source: Starkweather & Shepley Insurance Brokerage Inc.