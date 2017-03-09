Brightway Insurance Set to Open First New York Location

Brightway Insurance, a national property/casualty insurance retailer selling through a network of franchised independent agencies throughout the country, is expanding across the U.S. with its first location in New York slated to open next week.

Businessman and Brightway Agency owner, Mike Milano, will open the doors to Brightway, The Milano Agency in Tarrytown, N.Y., on March 13.

While new to New York, Brightway Insurance is the nation’s seventh largest privately held personal lines independent insurance agency.

The company also will increase its footprint in Texas next week, when Siva Govindarajan opens Brightway, The Siva Family Agency in Plano. The Agency will be the franchise company’s third location in the Lone Star State.

Brightway agencies offer customized home, condo, renters, auto, flood, RV, motorcycle, boat, ATV, umbrella, business and life insurance policies.

Source: Brightway Insurance