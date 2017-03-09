York Acquires Stock of New York’s Northeast Association Management

York Risk Services Group (York), a Parsippany, N.J.-based provider of claims management, managed care, specialized loss adjusting, alternative risk programs, pool administration and other insurance services, has acquired the stock of Latham, N.Y.-based Northeast Association Management Inc. (NEAMI).

York Pooling, a division of York, provides pool management, underwriting, financial management, litigation/claims management, actuarial and risk control services to public entity pools across the U.S. and will welcome NEAMI to its team going forward.

“With New York state expertise and a long history of excellent service there, NEAMI expands our national footprint to the northeast and adds deep pool management talent to our team,” said Francis Fey, co-president & chief strategy officer of York Pooling, in a company press release. “Together, we will continue to strengthen and expand the products, services and solutions we bring to our clients.”

NEAMI, a pool and association manager, provides a range of services including operations management, IT, financial management and strategic planning to the largest workers’ compensation trust for public entities in New York State. As the pool’s administrator for more than 20 years, NEAMI has helped build a program that saves millions of dollars annually for the trust’s public entity members, which consist of municipalities, counties, school districts and special districts across the state.

“This acquisition expands our ability to build effective partnerships with our public entity and pool clients as we create and manage customized programs that ensure the stability of their risk management and insurance programs,” stated Rick Taketa, president and CEO of York, in the press release.

Source: York Risk Services Group