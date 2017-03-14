Maine’s MMG Insurance Company Promotes Morgan to Casualty Claims Manager

MMG Insurance Company, a regional property and casualty insurance company headquartered in Presque Isle, Maine, has promoted Steve Morgan to casualty claims manager, effective March 8, 2017.

Morgan joined MMG in 2014 as the department’s assistant manager. With a diverse and extensive claims background that spans more than 30 years, Morgan has held various claims positions over his career including bodily injury adjuster, total loss specialist, property adjuster, theft specialist, field claims examiner and auto physical damage supervisor.

Morgan holds a bachelor’s degree with a major in english and a minor in political science from the University of Southern Maine. He also holds an associate’s degree in communications from Graham Junior College.

MMG Insurance Company has operations in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Pennsylvania and Virginia. With roots dating back to 1897, the company today writes in excess of $185 million in premiums in partnership with more than 190 independent agencies across 460 locations.

Source: MMG Insurance Company