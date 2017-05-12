Kinion to Continue as Delaware Captive Insurance Bureau Director

Delaware Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro announced at The Delaware Captive Insurance Association’s (DCIA) Spring Forum that Steve Kinion will continue his leadership as Captive Bureau Director for another year.

The announcement comes after Kinion’s contract expired on April 1 of this year.

“It was mutually agreed that the best interests of the Captive Bureau will be served by extending Mr. Kinion’s contract,” Navarro said in an emailed statement to Insurance Journal.

Insurance Journal previously reported in February that the Department had planned to transfer the role from a contractual position to an exempt, appointed full-time state employee position. A spokesperson for the Delaware Department of Insurance declined to comment on the Department’s future plans for the role after extending Kinion’s contract.

Kinion has guided the Bureau for the last eight years as it has grown from less than 100 captive insurance entities to just more than 1,000. As Captive Bureau Director, he is responsible for regulating Delaware-domiciled captive insurance entities and overseeing the daily operations of the office, articulating the bureau’s goals and objectives and ensuring a stable and competitive environment for captive insurance.