$63M Beach Restoration and Dune Project Begins in Atlantic City

Officials have started a restoration project on some of New Jersey’s popular beaches.

The Press of Atlantic City reports that work on beaches in Atlantic City, Ventnor, Margate and Longport started Thursday. Officials say the monthlong Absecon Island Project consists of restoring beaches and building up dunes to stop severe storm flooding.

The state Department of Environmental Protection is working with the Army Corps of Engineers to complete the $63 million project.

Dune crossovers, sand fencing, grass planting and drainage features are also included in the project.

Information from: The Press of Atlantic City (N.J.)

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.