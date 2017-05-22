New Jersey’s NJM Promotes Livingston, Elects New Board Chairman

NJM Insurance Group, a West Trenton, N.J.-based property and casualty insurer, has promoted Mitchell A. Livingston, Esq., to chief operating officer (COO), making him the first in the company’s 104-year history to hold the position.

Livingston will also assume the role of general counsel, replacing his longtime predecessor, Robert H. Zetterstrom, Esq., who recently retired from NJM after a career that spanned more than two decades.

Livingston was promoted from executive vice president and corporate counsel. As COO, he will assume responsibility for NJM’s day-to-day operations, in addition to overseeing the Organization’s Law and Regulation Department. Livingston is also a member of NJM’s Executive Leadership Team and its Board of Directors, a position to which he was elected in 2013.

Livingston joined NJM in 2006 after gaining experience in both the private and public sectors, including serving as a partner in a Trenton-based law firm and as a deputy attorney general representing the New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance.

At the Board level, Brian F. Neuwirth, President of Unex Manufacturing of Lakewood, N.J., was elected as chairman of NJM’s Board of Directors. Edward J. Graham, the former CEO of South Jersey Industries, was elected vice chairman, while Tom Welch, former president & CEO of Grange Mutual Casualty Company of Columbus, Ohio, was elected to his first term as a director.

Welch joined Grange in 2001 as president of its life insurance business and later served as vice president and chief financial officer before being named CEO in 2011. Neuwirth replaces Matthew L. Wright, President of Piper Holdings, as chairman. Wright, who will retain his seat on NJM’s Board, served as chairman for the past three years.

Source: NJM Insurance Company