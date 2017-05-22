Pennsylvania’s IA&B Announces New CEO Following Russell’s Retirement

Insurance Agents & Brokers (IA&B), a Mechanicsburg, Penn.-based professional trade association, will have a new president and CEO at the helm beginning in January 2018. Deputy CEO and Counsel Jason Ernest will take the reins from Rick Russell, who will retire after nearly four decades with the organization.

“My fellow directors and I are confident in our transition plan and its ability to seamlessly continue the organization’s long-held success,” said Mike McGroarty Sr., chairman of the IA&B Service Group Board of Directors in a press release.

Ernest will assume the president and CEO post following 12 years with IA&B, where he currently oversees the organization’s legal, government and industry affairs, as well as its marketing and communications efforts.

Russell’s retirement follows 38 years with the IA&B organization, including 26 as president and CEO. During this time, he oversaw the mergers of independent insurance agents’ associations in Pennsylvania and Delaware. Today, nearly 1,100 agencies are members of the IA&B partnership of agents’ associations in Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania.

Source: Insurance Agents & Brokers