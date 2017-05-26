Executive Changes Announced at Massachusetts’ Hospitality Insurance Group

After 32 years as a member of Hospitality Insurance Group’s Board of Directors, E. Thomas McCabe Jr. of Westborough, Mass., will be stepping down as chairman.

Before joining Hospitality Insurance Group, McCabe was a past president of Massachusetts Restaurant Association and former restaurant owner of Red Barn Restaurant in Westborough, later known as Tom Foolery’s. He then became vice-chair of The Liquor Liability Joint Underwriting Association of Massachusetts (LLJUA) in 1985 until the conversion of the company to Hospitality Mutual (Hospitality Insurance Group) in 2008, when he became chairman.

In addition to McCabe’s stepping down, Hospitality Insurance Group has also announced the appointment of William T. McGrail of Clinton, Mass., as its new Board of Directors’ chairperson, who will succeed McCabe.

McGrail is no stranger to Hospitality Insurance Group, either. He originally was with Hospitality Insurance Group as director and vice-chair when it was the LLJUA in 1996. His first official meeting as chairman was Thursday, May 11.

Among these executive changes, Hospitality Insurance Group’s five-year veteran, Eric F. Piurkowski, chief financial officer and vice president of finance, was also recently promoted to senior vice president.

Before joining Hospitality Insurance Group, Piurkowski served as a senior audit manager at Saslow, Lufkin & Buggy LLp in Avon, Conn., and as an audit manager at Deloitte in Hartford, Conn.

Hospitality Insurance Group, headquartered in Southborough, Mass., provides commercial property, general liability, liquor liability and excess policies to owners of establishments that serve or sell liquor, including bars, taverns, restaurants, social clubs and liquor stores, as well as caterers and other qualified businesses. It writes insurance in seven states that include Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont.

Source: Hospitality Insurance Group