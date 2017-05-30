USI Acquires Employee Benefits Business from Pennsylvania’s The Hartman Group

USI Insurance Services (USI) has acquired Hartman Employee Benefits Inc. (Hartman Employee Benefits) from The Hartman Group.

Hartman Employee Benefits and its employees will remain at the current Williamsport and State College, Penn., locations following the transaction. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Hartman Employee Benefits’ solutions include brokerage consulting, benefits administration technology and services, group and individual health insurance, voluntary employee benefits and group insurance.

The Hartman Group, which was founded by W. Howard Hartman in 1932 in Williamsport, Penn., consisted of The Hartman Agency Inc., Hartman Employee Benefits Inc. and Hartman Financial Services operating out of offices in Williamsport, State College and Duncannon prior to USI’s acquisition.

USI is a local and national insurance brokerage and consulting firm, delivering property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk and retirement solutions throughout the U.S. Headquartered in Valhalla, N.Y., USI operates out of 140 local offices serving every state.

Source: USI Insurance Services